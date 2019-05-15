Transcript for Late-season storm delivering rain, snow out West

I'm now for a look at your weather for this Wednesday morning. A powerful storm is taking aim at the West Coast bringing heavy rain today from California to Washington State. Up to two feet of snow could fall in some mountain areas of California. Meanwhile in the east unseasonably cold weather New York had top golfers wearing Wendy's and half as they practice for the PGA championship. And finally warms up a bit today but I kept with high temperatures in the sixties in New York. We expect highs in the eighties in the midwest the south and the Rockies in Phoenix could hit the century mark.

