Transcript for Latest coronavirus developments

In the meantime we turn out ABC's Kara Phillips who's in Washington DC with all the latest headlines Forrest good afternoon Kara. I Amy great to see you in here's the developments that we're watching for you right now the Pentagon. Signing up 450. Million dollar contract to decontaminate. Those all important and 95 respirator masks expecting to disinfect some 80090. Five's a day. This would actually allow folks to reuse them up to twenty times six facilities are already up and running in New York Columbus Boston Chicago. And Tacoma. Officials in California unveil a plan to ease stay at home restrictions and reopen the State's economy the governor says. New metrics are guiding that decision to lift the statewide order that's been in place since March 19 and the toward a fronts overseas breaking a chain the beloved sporting event postponed due to the Kobe in nineteen crisis. Organizers say it's impossible for the three week race to start on June 27. So now another world renowned event on hold president ma crone. Has decided that all public events with large crowds will be put off now until mid July in response to the corona virus pandemic. And Amy apt to tell you. The family bike rides in our home still continue not nearly as far as the Tour de France are defaults but the toured the neighborhood has been very fun so far for many days yeah that's all about getting creative at this point are I can't thank you so much you.

