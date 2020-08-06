Transcript for Latest developments

Let's go to ABC's Kyra Phillips in Washington with the latest headlines. Good afternoon, Kyra. Some of the stories that we're working on from here right now, as a majority of Minneapolis city council members announced support for dismantling the police department, mayor Jacob Frey stands against that idea, telling George Stephanopoulos on "Gma" this morning that it's, quote, massive structural and transformational reform is what he wants to the entire system but not for completely abolishing the police department. And that conversation is happening while protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police intensified over the weekend. That drone footage in los Angeles capturing one of the largest marches yet in southern California. So many of the protests around the country are demanding wide police reform. And New York City launching a new chapter today in the coronavirus pandemic, reopening after three long months. It's easing restrictions that locked down much of city life -- construction, manufacturing and wholesalers are all resuming business with some limits in place. As retailers reopen for delivery and pickup. And officials tell ABC news that federal prosecutors in new York have formally requested testimony from prince Andrew in the criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. And Amy, we're told that the prince is not a target of this investigation, his testimony is actually being sought as a witness. We'll continue to follow all of the developments. Back to you. Thank you so much.

