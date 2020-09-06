Transcript for Latest developments

Brent turnout ABC's Kara Phillips in Washington with the latest headlines Forrest good afternoon Kera. Hi Amy good afternoon we're working a number of stories for you this afternoon and we begin with that federal intelligence bulletin warning. About domestic terrorist inside the United States the document. Issued by the FBI and Homeland Security cautions the real danger facing the public and even protesters. Is coming from white supremacist and anti government militia groups. The government warning that fringe right extremists are the main problem here and that runs counter to the trump administration's assertions. That blame left wing forces. And that bulletin is being distributed to law enforcement agencies on the same day. That images surface of this Virginian man Harry skip Rodgers. Police say he's an admitted leader of the kkk he seen here holding a confederate flag back in 2016. He's now under arrest accused of driving a vehicle into protesters. Prosecutors say they are investigating that incident as a possible hate crime. And meet this high school senior in buffalo who got inspired in the middle of the night. To just make a bad situation better eighteen year old Antonio when. Was concerned about the scenes of destruction in his city streaming on FaceBook. C noted did he got up at 2:1 morning grab some trash bags and upper room. And just started cleaning up for about ten hours straight and Amy. Antonio actually told our affiliate WKB at W that he just couldn't stomach the fact that some of these protesters were to stirring his city that could actually be very beautiful so we lift him up today. For making hutch tech high school they are very proud of him that way to go Antonio thank you for sharing that with us Kara you bet.

