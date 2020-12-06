-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Third grader starts weekly newsletter for local community during quarantine
-
Now Playing: A post-grad guide to managing money amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Minneapolis church raising money to rebuild ailing city
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Amazon’s move to help homeless families affected by the economics of the COVID crisis
-
Now Playing: Hennessy grants $3M to African American, Latino and Asian American small businesses
-
Now Playing: Key West mayor on handling COVID-19 in tourist hot spot
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 12, 2020
-
Now Playing: Faith leaders discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their churches
-
Now Playing: Has ‘cancel culture’ gone too far?
-
Now Playing: How cable news is talking about the protests -- and why it matters | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Ohio Health Director Amy Acton resigns
-
Now Playing: Keke’s making a movie; Sara’s making a move
-
Now Playing: H.E.R. and Skip Marley are making history amid Black Lives Matter protests
-
Now Playing: Military’s top officer apologizes for photo-op with Trump
-
Now Playing: Breonna's Law passed to ban no-knock warrants
-
Now Playing: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his wife talk about their new organization
-
Now Playing: UV light robots, lamps could help protect against coronavirus