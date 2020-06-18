Transcript for Latest developments

We turn to Kyra Phillips for the latest headlines. Good afternoon, Kyra. Reporter: Amy, thank you so much. We begin with the intensifying concerns researchers have about a looking covid-19 epicenter saying Florida has all the markings of the next new that's reported in the "Washington post." Researchers warning the widespread transmission in the state is the worst it's ever been with Miami, Tampa, fort Myers and Orlando likely to be hit first. Big concerns about Arizona, Texas and the Carolinas. The modelers say the new data reflects the impact of memorial day travel. The latest job numbers are in. More than 1.5 million people filing unemployment claims. That's slightly higher than expected. It's an 11th straight week of historic lay-offs as the pandemic hobbled economy slowly starts to re-open. We're learning more about apparent tensions inside the white house as new claims emerge from our ABC news exclusive where Martha Raddatz sits down with former national security adviser John Bolton. Bolton painting the president as stunningly uninformed. Saying his isn't fit for office. The administration's battle to prevent publication of Bolton's book intensifies. That interview airs right here Sunday night, 9:00 eastern. The out of the world tribute for America's coronavirus frontline health care workers, nasa's next Mars rover outfitted with a special aluminum plaque honoring those putting their lives on the line back here on Earth. The Mars ro Ver takes off and nasa team members say they hope one day space travellers will see it and be reminded in the year 2020 there were a lot of heros on our planet. Amy? Thank you, Kyra. Six states are now seeing a rise in coronavirus cases making

