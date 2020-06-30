Transcript for Latest developments

much. We need to turn now to erielle reshef. T.J., there are new questions today about why president trump hasn't taken punitive actions against Moscow for alleging putting the lives of American service members in direct danger. The associated press reporting top white house officials were aware early last year of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties for the death of Americans. The white house said that the president was never briefed. A new order in effect in Arizona. The governor ordering bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks, tubing to close the next 30 days following weeks of steadily rising covid-19 cases. And Miami beach, starting today, you must wear mask in public places, whether indoors or outside, if you're not able to keep at least six feet from others. Those who are not wearing face coverings could face a $50 fine. A passing of note, comedic legend Carl Reiner, the actor and creator of the classic "Dick Van Dyke show," passing away last night at the age of 98. The father of Hollywood activist Rob Reiner. And the recipient of nine Emmy awards. And finally, Amazon is thanking frontline whole foods worker with bonus cash. The company says the one-time bonus for employees adds up to half a billion dollars. Amazon says $500 will be given to full-time workers, $250 for part-time workers. And Amazon and whole foods managers are expected to receive 1,000 each. I think we can agree, pretty much well deserved. Well deserved. Congratulations. Erielle, thank you so much. Let's turn back now to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.