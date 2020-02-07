Transcript for Latest developments

I want to turn to erielle reshef with the latest headlines. Hello, early. Reporter: Hey there, T.J. Good afternoon. We begin with the June jobs report. 4.8 million jobs added last month. That's on the higher end of expectations. The unemployment rate 11.1%. Heading in the right direction, but still historically very high. Now to the new warning about covid-19 testing. According to an internal FEMA document obtained by ABC news, there are concerns the testing supply chain is under strain with demand for tests out pacing supply. 50,000 positive cases Wednesday, another record according to the covid tracking project. McDonald's is putting re-opening plans on hold as coronavirus cases grow. The fast food giant is now suspending plans for additional dine-in services for at least the next three weeks. Drive-through, take-out and delivery the main focus now. Finally, new pressure for the Washington Redskins to change their name. The coronavirus flaring up again in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police. Activists targeting sponsors in the latest record. Nike, FedEx, pepsico received letters asking them to severe ties with the team unless they change their name. The team did cut the name of George Preston marshal from their ring of fame. Marshal was the last NFL owner to integrate his roster and only did so under pressure. He did make that move, but a lot of people saying it isn't enough.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.