Transcript for The latest updates on COVID-19

pandemic. Here's the big developments we're tracking today, an estimated 1 billion people forced off the streets worldwide due to the coronavirus crisis. The number of diagnosed cases in the U.S. Jumps to more than 46,000. Many schools closed, affecting at least 54 million students and their families, and our chief medical correspondent Jen Ashton joins us today on the new details coming in. Dr. Jen, you're on official self-quarantine now. Tell us how that's going for you. At the end of the last week, I had a mild headache and that's very unusual for me. I decided to stay home over the weekend out of an abundance of caution. Yesterday while working from home I was notified that someone with whom I had prolonged close contact was diagnosed with coronavirus, so now, I'm following the recommendation, which is really hard-core, vigorous self-quarantine for a total period of 14 days since my last contact with that person. So what does that mean? I'm not leaving my apartment. No one is coming in. I have been in close contact with my kids for the past week and all of us are fine, thankfully, we don't have any symptoms. So I'm not really distancing myself in my home but, yeah, I'm on lockdown for another week. Yes, as are so many people. We certainly wish you the best and hope that you're going to be okay as everyone else is. But there's lot of news that we want to get to, about some hospitals prohibiting visitors for moms who are about to give birth. It's scary enough when you're about to give birth to your first baby, but now you have to do it alone. Can you lend some advice to these women? First of all, we're following that really closely in New York City, Amy, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it echoed in various other cities throughout the country right now because labor and delivery units are really acting very, very cautiously and aggressively because they don't want to bring any covid-19 into their antepartum or postpartum units. Wherever you are in the country, if you're due within the next four weeks to eight weeks, speak to your midwife or obstetrician, find out kind of contingency plans are available and what the policy is right now at your hospital. Great advice. Unfortunate, but oftentimes necessary. Dr. Jen. In the meantime, we turn to ABC's Rachel Scott, who's in

