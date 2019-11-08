Latino activists march in El Paso to demand action

More
Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) called for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to strengthen gun regulations.
1:22 | 08/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Latino activists march in El Paso to demand action
And assault weapons program and construction. Potter and nobody. 47 when it. I'm yeah. Most people in. Or. It's eleven at.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Members of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) called for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to strengthen gun regulations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64912588","title":"Latino activists march in El Paso to demand action","url":"/US/video/latino-activists-march-el-paso-demand-action-64912588"}