Transcript for Latino community advocates speak out after El Paso massacre

None. Of the communities in this country has been hit harder than the Hispanic community go in the wake of that racist attack in El Paso. So our group here at ABC news caught up with Hispanic advocates in all different parts of the country from Arkansas Texas to New Mexico. To see just how that community is feeling today four days later. Felix. The Latin community activity. Beauty and he's on. No one actually king beauty Anchorage. Eleven individuals today I feel like fear racism is very many times things and they are something that. There's old men's and on resolving. Hopefully when named him as the home loss. Constance. Not all of these need even racing to issue and it's on. We are better and investigate it and trying to put out so I'm constantly Dina. And I'll go live better than a struggles face. I'm humidity come up. The only kind you the issue I am very ultimately that the seventeen east. Selecting person in this country do they have healing grace to you going to keep move forward. Everything that is happening does not have to scare us we had to keep moving forward and keep showing that we can do something we can make a difference. The United States of America. Passed to come to terms. With slavery. With racism and with white supremacy. In order for us to heal. And finally transform. Our country. Some voices from the Hispanic community around the United States are thanks. To them for sharing their those voice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.