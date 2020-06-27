-
Now Playing: Hennessy grants $3M to African American, Latino and Asian American small businesses
-
Now Playing: John Leguizamo on the impact of COVID-19 in communities of color and how he's helping
-
Now Playing: NYC official poised to become first gay Afro-Latino congressman
-
Now Playing: ICU staff celebrates COVID patient leaving as new mom
-
Now Playing: New warnings, closures as COVID cases rise in 23 states
-
Now Playing: Trump under fire for response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Michael Symon reviews Michael Strahan’s cooking skills
-
Now Playing: WNBA star sits out season for activism: ‘This is bigger than basketball’
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner’s mother: 'No police officer should use the chokehold'
-
Now Playing: Facebook announces major changes to rules, warning labels
-
Now Playing: Forecast as Sahara dust cloud stretches across US
-
Now Playing: FBI joins hate crime investigation
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reflects on Pride 2020
-
Now Playing: Navigating love and dating during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: FDA to revisit blood donation restrictions on gay men
-
Now Playing: LGBT+ protest and the fight against racial injustice
-
Now Playing: High school seniors celebrate a milestone with a race across the finish line
-
Now Playing: Trump signs executive order on federal hiring
-
Now Playing: Devon Franklin on how your burden is actually your blessing