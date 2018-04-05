Lava snakes through trees as Kilauea volcano erupts

Incredible drone footage shows lava snaking through trees in Hawaii as Kilauea volcano erupts. At least 1,800 people have been ordered to evacuate.
1:09 | 05/04/18

