Law enforcement officer applauds protesters in Los Angeles

More
Protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.
0:48 | 06/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Law enforcement officer applauds protesters in Los Angeles
I. And oh. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Protests over the death of George Floyd continue across the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71000151","title":"Law enforcement officer applauds protesters in Los Angeles","url":"/US/video/law-enforcement-officer-applauds-protesters-los-angeles-71000151"}