New law to take guns away from more domestic violence offenders

New York lawmakers have tightened the state's gun laws, specifically focusing on keeping weapons out of the hands of domestic violence offenders.
0:42 | 05/02/18

Transcript for New law to take guns away from more domestic violence offenders
Now Governor Cuomo putting stricter gun laws into place in New York State for convicted domestic abusers. The new bill signed into law yesterday prevents anyone who's been convicted of domestic violence from owning a gun. It's the first move is the governor promises to crack down on gun laws one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting was theirs Cuomo signed the bill. It's been. 66 days since his good shooting at my school and nothing has changed in Washington you and your colleagues from Parkland. They are going to make the debt this is the tipping. Governor Cuomo also proposed another bill that would extend the states are waiting period on gun background checks from. Three days to ten days that bill is now being considered. By the state legislature.

