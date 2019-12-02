Transcript for Lawmakers line up behind bipartisan border deal to avert another government shutdown

I'm John Parkinson at the capitol in your watching ABC news lives. There's an agreement in principle on border security and now congressional leaders are lining up the votes to avert a government shutdown on Friday night. The deal includes one point 375 billion dollars to build a physical barrier on the southern border. Enough to construct about 55 miles of new fencing in new geographic areas. That's significantly less than the one point six billion dollars the president trump rejected in December. Triggering the record long 35 day government shut down and it's a far cry from the five point seven billion dollars he insisted on for the wall. The agreement prohibits the construction of a concrete wall or other prototypes that the president has examined. Only existing technologies for border barriers can be built with the money. Including pollard's in steel slats. The same style structures that were built there before trump took office president says he's not happy with the deal but Republicans say he should sign it and are supporting him ticking executive action to quote. Make up the difference. Quirk vol two sons of bill and second I think he ought to feel free to use whatever tools you can legally use. To enhance his effort to secure the border so no I would not be. Troubled. Appropriators are still putting the final touches on the legislative tax and a vote in the House of Representatives could happen as soon as Wednesday. They'll both chambers must pass an agreement before it reaches the president's desk and this almost be done before the deadline midnight on Friday. For ABC news live I'm John Parkinson at the capitol.

