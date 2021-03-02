Transcript for Lawsuit claims the NFL uses race to determine compensation for head injuries

This occasion to a lawsuit claiming the NFL uses race as a factor in determining which former players are compensated for head injuries. Brian Smith has the exclusive report. Former defensive lineman cheated Henry. Played eight seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now he says he's battling memory loss headaches depression had bouts of anger. All symptoms of what he suspects are the long term effects of the head injuries he sustained on the field. Football doesn't give you an expiration date you just expire after ten concussions or more have at least seventeen surgeries. Seventy. And our own pumps Dugan. In 2017. A neurologist determined that Henry was suffering from a cognitive decline consistent with mild dementia. So Henry submitted a claim to the landmark 2013. NFL concussion settlement program. Which paid eligible former players suffering from the effects of head injuries. What was the result of the claiming thought both in our. And weird to have to function in our daily lives who ignore human beings in its rejection of Henry's claim. The claims administrator questioned whether his performance on the tests was valid and asserted that the doctor used inappropriate norms. Two years later Henry Nguyen in for another evaluation with a neural psychologist. Now this clinicians use an NFL recommended formula. That took into account age gender education. And race and concluded that Henry did not qualify for compensation. How did you react when you learn. There was a different standard being used for black players to get benefits as compared to white players. Arthur O so retreat and I still feel there were two different systems. I how can how can that be okay. Why should it be okay it's a controversial practice commonly known as recent warming in medicine. It's supposed to help doctors make better diagnoses. By using race to make assumptions about a patient's background but critics say it is not an accurate tool and has no place in the settlement program. Well the effective using. This race norm for the NFL is that it drastically limits the amount of damages they're gonna have to pay out. And it's almost the classic definition of racial discrimination and using race as a base as of denying. Benefits. To a disadvantage. Or subordinated group because of race. And now in a lawsuit Henry and another former player are accusing the NFL of avoiding paying head injury claims. Based on a formula that requires re storming. They say the practice is discriminatory. Because it assumes black players started a lower cognitive level than white players. And that makes it harder for black former players to qualify for compensation. I just wanna be looked at the same way as a white guy we went out together we play hard together but he was no why don't collecting. We've all together we want to give them. Whenever a clinician under a psychologist. Tries to use something other then whacked norm for black players white norms for white players. The NFL has consistently attacked those clinicians because they haven't used those black norms for black players. Explosive emails exclusively obtained by ABC news. Appear to show multiple clinicians agreeing with that assessment several moral psychologist who worked with the NFL. Privately discussing the lawsuit saying they feel that factoring for race was all but required under the program once saying if they didn't use the racial norms there would be multiple inquiries levied at them. Another saying there are required reliance on racial norms bottom line. Do discriminate against black players. In a statement to ABC news the NFL calls the lawsuit entirely misguided. The league says that the recent warming part of what they call demographic correction is recommended but not required. And a concussion summit was. Agreed to by all parties. With the assistance of expert neuro psychological clinicians and it relies on widely accepted and long established testing in scoring methods. When you hear the NFL say we stand against social injustices. We stand against racism. The black lives matter. What do you think. Liars. Do in my years noon is sounds great don't let. We stand with you put it sells news. And for more on this investigation Ryan Smith is with us live now along with ABC news contributor. LC granderson and good morning to you both Iran and like to start with you in the NFL. Refuses to release demographic information on who has gotten settlements. What do the players that you spoken to say those demographics might tell us. Oh well that's key here is a problem is they don't know him when you consider this Diana 70% of the NFL. NFL players are black so for them it's been about. 3000 claims makes the NFL for settlement money about 12100 and clean it paid out to play a former players and their family. For about 800 million in compensation but Brazil and the EC that information because let's say that information shows that. Far more white players are greater number of white players receive compensation and black players for exam that would show. That the recent warming application. Is essentially making it harder than to get payouts in some cases leading to the back and they don't get payouts that they feel they should receive. Brian what do doctors saying about this formula that they were supposed to follow how did this raise storming work exactly. It the way it works is it's essentially supposed to shed more light on the person you're analyzing so you do an analysis of the player. And you essentially apply things like education aged. And raced to get a better picture of their common declined his Dennis but here's the thing that these doctors are saying and these players are sank. They're saying that the way this formula works it assumes that black players start at a lower cognitive level and beginning of their careers. That makes it harder for them to prove. That they had a greater than they had a cognitive decline essentially have to prove at a greater cognitive decline. Than white players under the formula. And that they say is discriminatory so we talk to doctors said look I analyze this player and he was at this level that we're required to play out but what I final race storms. He doesn't require payout and it's important note here Diane. You're talking about players that in many cases don't have a lot of money they can't support themselves that they can't pay all these medical bills so for them in many cases. This is it this is out there that could and merit in many ways inspectors or borrow. And LZU covered sports in the NFL before how does this phenomenon you think fit with other labor and race issues. That you've reported on over the years. I need it definitely shows the difference between. Let's say the partnership that you see between ownership and players of the NBA. And hostility. That players have put ownership and NFL and to some degree Major League Baseball as well but not exactly the same thing but we're looking at right now this particular story but anytime you have believed that the use its players. As assets are supposed to park. It's in the success of that we do gonna happen stories like us. I'm Brian it sounds like. There's some disagreement between the doctors in the NFL as to whether this kind of raise storming was actually required what did you find in your investigation. Diane I'm glad you pointed that out what we found are these emails that we mentioned in the piece. He's emails that showed doctors were having private conversations about applying these norms. And some were saying look we don't apply these norms. We noticed that the NFL starts it looked at us a little more closely they they they sort of follow our judgments a little more closely others have said that they felt it was required others have said that. It discriminates against black players. And some had said. Net in many ways they could have done a better job advocating for black players so the confusion here is there's the NFL is saying that they're not requiring these norms but. Win claims administrator denies. Or course as a player gets compensation. The NFL has been appealing so these players are saying look required to norms and you're appealing on the basis you didn't Arby's norms. Which one is and it doesn't because if it was optional you wouldn't be appealing on that basis that's what's confusing for them. An LC this case focuses on the NFL but do you think this could it. Raise new questions about race storming in medicine in general. I think you know first you know two lines point you really need to look at the history of this settlement. And are you going back to mid ninety's in the previous commissioner arm when a committee was formed to begin studying the impact the game had on the human brain. They signed a rheumatologist. In charge of that committee not a neuroscientist. So they are already began dating you know they never wanted to give this money to these players to begin with and we were dividend mansion back in the nineties all the records and numerous years NFL officials denied there was a linkage between this game and brain injury. So this is written decades and decades of denying these man does help. But they need and if you various methods to. The courts of time. In order to get that accomplished if there. We write this story colds don't shoot me. Because we've witnessed in apparel try to stop these payments for decades. Now to your question in terms of brainstorming you know beyond us. Listen there's not a single social economic standard that we can use there's that's been cobbled together by. You know the US census but doesn't tell you that there are there is a different reality in this country for people of color and people who are rich or what. I'm not making this up this is the science this is good that our. And do you sense of this type of science. Has been used in various ways throughout the course of this nation's history too and in effect. Deny or insertion sort of poll tax or black. So this is very consistent with the history of this country and it is very consistently in a film not wanted to give us money to reporters to begin where the story is very disturbing. And imports lead based upon the history is not totally surprising. And LZ you know we heard big statements from the NFL last year about standing with B Alam about valuing black players. We heard the reaction from the player that Ryan spoke to what do you think the NFL needs to do. To help with this overall issue of racism in the week. Or come to Jesus needing. To be honest about itself. There is literally a rule employees to remind owners to interview black people for jobs. We knew how big we. That is comprised of man who have to be reminded. To interview minorities and women for jobs that tells you something about the mentality of that leaf. We new album leaks. That black ball in a pro player for taking a knee and fighting racial injustice. But we've also Riley Cooper used the N word in a body and fasten. And that white cleared its extension in that very same league. There is a very significant issue with race. As it pertains in the NFL and it's going to take more than nice slogans. Or any country in Weston superstar RBC angered when the star spangled banner from Super Bowl. To fix this issue but first a begins with oddest. They need to be really honest among themselves about the culture that they have fostered and nurture. And continue troops should nurture because this story. It's just in my opinion just the tip of the iceberg of all the various ways that you can look at the NFL to a reporter's history and see elements of racism being met with a slide out. And Ryan the other big issue here is the head injuries themselves as has been an issue brought up over and over again with the NFL could this case changed. The way the NFL tries to protect its players. Absolutely could because in a sense of this case goes to a court. And it's found in the players' favor you take away this possibly you take away does raise storming analysis. And many ways that could lead to more claims and that becomes important here. And to build someone else he said you've got 76% of the players Knisley got a if we can't see those demographic numbers but if we could and it skews more to white players. That sets up an important construct because they would have to pay out a lot more. If the race Norman apartment was gone if it were judged on the wasn't able to be used here but there's another critical distinction as Wilbraham. We're talking about former players here vs current players and he's former players reflect the media idea that. We are playing there's a level concern for human afterwards it's not that same level of concern. One reason why they say they're doing mists. Is there trying to help players on the field right now they don't want them to suffer from what they feel is the same discrimination. There are suffering from right now. To the application of these nor. It's not these stories are sound for now the granderson and Ryan Smith thank you both. And you can see the full report on the investigation tonight on Nightline and on ABC news live. Tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.