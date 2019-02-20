Lawyer for brothers involved in Smollett case speaks after they testify to Grand Jury

More
Gloria Schmidt says her clients have not taken immunity or a plea deal.
0:35 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lawyer for brothers involved in Smollett case speaks after they testify to Grand Jury
There was never a change of heart. There was a point where this story needed to be told and they may end up and they think you know what we're gonna practice so plea deal. Immunity. All of that they don't care about that there's no plea deal. There's no plea deal and there's no immunity no you don't need hanging eighties when you have the truth digital arts game. They they did. I'm a hundred. If it it's that it's it's not feeding them there if that is out there and I can see that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61201585,"title":"Lawyer for brothers involved in Smollett case speaks after they testify to Grand Jury","duration":"0:35","description":"Gloria Schmidt says her clients have not taken immunity or a plea deal.","url":"/US/video/lawyer-brothers-involved-smollett-case-speaks-testify-grand-61201585","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.