Lead investigator in wrong-apartment killing says former cop didn't commit a crime

Texas Ranger David Armstrong testified, outside the presence of the jury that, based on the evidence, former Dallas Police officer Amber Guyger did not commit a crime.
1:40 | 09/25/19

