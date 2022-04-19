Leaked draft opinion suggests Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade

University of California Law Professor Michele Goodwin discusses the impact if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, with the Supreme Court expected to be weeks away from a final ruling.

