Transcript for Legal expert calls Bill Cosby’s release a 'procedural issue'

The legal technicalities here can be a bit tough to understand in a sensitive case like this so that's why we bring in ABC news legal contributor. Shana Lloyd is she's a civil rights attorney with the Cochran firm. Well you just heard from Victoria you've been following all the news that happened today a lot of people are outraged China that Bill Cosby walked free today but as a civil rights lawyer. Help us understand the due process rights here and what the justices were trying to protect. Absolutely acting that there are a lot of women that have come forward to accused of cars that are going to feel a lot of rage towards this particular outcome. However the justices were looking at a broader picture when it comes to due process rights the Fifth Amendment Fifth Amendment right it's not to incriminate oneself is one of our fundamental rights. And she doesn't bind when the district attorney castor looked at this criminal case. She evaluated it and did not feel like he could secure our criminal conviction. Will act she thought to himself. That he could possibly end the victim in this particular case is constant which could secure a civil verdict. There by getting her son Justin act that time. The only way he felt that act that happened was if mr. Cosby would actually testified during his deposition. Weed out leading the fit. The only reason he would not lead the fifth is if he took all and this is DA castor took the possibility of having criminal charges dropped. A way. She did that I striking a deal with mr. cause that senate I will not prosecute criminally. For this particular interest. Mr. cause beings and relied on back and sat through many depositions without invoking his Fifth Amendment right which he has the right to attempt on. Fast forward now huge when he fifteen. Prosecutors. Made their case around that testimony in those theories same debt notes. Those elbows that he was given a deal he would not be prosecuted in cats. So the Supreme Court. Has essentially looked at best and seen that there was a due process violation. The very protection that mr. Cosby was given from this criminal liability. In order to meet him testify in the Derrick Rose. Was now actually being used against him and that is the violation because he would have been able to claim his fifth amendment rights within those step. Had he not relied on the district attorney castor says not as a violation that the Supreme Court identified. And in order to strike the balance when someone is due process rights everything that's happened thereafter they look to make you whole so they're looking at trials have ended timed that have been Serbs. And that is how they came to the conclusion that they would bar anymore prosecution. For these particular charges. And and shot it so technical and so complex. Bottom line it came down to a technicality. In no way shape or form. Is he a free man because he's innocent. Of the charges. It's correct. This happened because there was a violation of the due process his Fifth Amendment right this was a procedural issue. And that's what happens when there's a procedure is sure anyone's constitutional. Rights which we are all vested with our violate it. Then it has to be rectified and that's the court's job. Is directs a fine ensure that all of our constitutional rights are not violated despite who made. As a lawyer. As a woman. Does this bosh I mean tell me personally does this bother you in any way. Unfortunately in these cases I find their moral law and legal logged on always coincide. And I know that there are many women who took the time they gathered their strength just step out and to speak about the crimes that they felt. Mr. cause he committed against. That takes strength and that takes courage said this particular verdict it's going to be Barea and Saddam. However as a civil rights attorney I also understand that our constitutional rights are leery secret to any of the state has the ability to override damage trample them as he due in so many other case it is. And it's it's a problem so they have to take a stance when brought shoot a court that the half to abide by our amendment rights. This is something that should have been addressed when the charges were brought this is something nasty should have been aware of act up. China just quickly he's a free man and he can't be retried on criminal charges why. Because the Supreme Court decided that the deal what has happened with his violation of his fifth amendment rights the only way to have him whole actress having two trials and serving jail time is of bar prosecution for these particular charges so there will be no more charges brought for this particular in. Shot Lloyd always appreciate your legal counsel and input thank you. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.