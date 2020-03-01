Transcript for Legal marijuana sales soar above $3M on 1st day in Illinois

The first day illegal marijuana sales added more than three million dollars Illinois State coffers buyers are lining up this early it's 38 and New Year's Day despite frigid temperatures. And that case is expected to candy continue through the weekend. Illinois now the eleventh state allowing the use and sale of pop for people wearing one in older.

