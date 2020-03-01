Legal marijuana sales soar above $3M on 1st day in Illinois

More
Illinois is now the 11th state to allow the use and sale of marijuana for people 21 or older.
0:20 | 01/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Legal marijuana sales soar above $3M on 1st day in Illinois
The first day illegal marijuana sales added more than three million dollars Illinois State coffers buyers are lining up this early it's 38 and New Year's Day despite frigid temperatures. And that case is expected to candy continue through the weekend. Illinois now the eleventh state allowing the use and sale of pop for people wearing one in older.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Illinois is now the 11th state to allow the use and sale of marijuana for people 21 or older. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68047826","title":"Legal marijuana sales soar above $3M on 1st day in Illinois","url":"/US/video/legal-marijuana-sales-soar-3m-1st-day-illinois-68047826"}