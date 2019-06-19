Transcript for 2 legal wins for Sandy Hook parents in battles

I was of those killed on the sandy hook shooting are fighting back against people who say it did. Happened just this week a website hosts has been ordered to watch when he says. And a book that call sandy hook a hoax ads and pulled from shelves he sees Brad milky has more. I guess that's right a lot of these parents lives were shattered in an instant in yet. The last six years a lot of it has been battling conspiracy theorists falsely claiming this entire thing is a hoax. Well yesterday these parents won a legal battle. Let me Posner is the father of the youngest child killed at sandy hook. He sued the authors of the book claiming the shooting was staged well Posner won a defamation lawsuit and the publisher is now apologizing to him. I spoke to author and a Merling who studies conspiracy theories and I asked her why a lawsuit Y re leaving these memories was worth it to these parents. Posner will tell you that he started out it's simply asking people. Huge try to consider how hurtful it was. For him another parent secure that's. Important to recognize that when things they're doing here is not just trying to get these people to stop spreading lies the to get people. She stopped actively harassing them it's not just at these people have web sites they. Call the families they show up at sandy hook elementary school in and in the town of Newtown over and over they really have devoted themselves to making people miserable. And this is the really disturbing thing you guys and a says that sandy hook was really. A catalyst for something that's become commonplace the new reality in this country is if you survive a mash shooting. He not only in a deal with the grief you're also a deal with lots of conspiracy theorists demanding you would admit it's a lie.

