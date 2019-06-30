Transcript for LGBTQ creators push for representation in television

We got the creators hear the creators witnessed Stephen canals co creator of that hit TV show those on FX Wilson cruise actor and what you call. Activists and chefs but the general son. Twice a champion and chopped. Let's start with you because. There's a lot of talk about tradition and culture right. You had that issue tightly knit so I'm a first generation Cuban American and and anybody else out there whose Cuban knows. You elements that you get married into the next on Larry don't apartment you don't talk about yeah. I I actually took off from. Regulators might accurately adds you. Break through those traditions and form my. Which is incredibly hard. In our community and our culture very fortunate that area there's anti. And accepting isn't actually. Yeah for eats it could be on TV and have this platform to show people that they're not along shortly with heat. And there for the. It. We'll since you are an openly gay actor of color on Broadway on TV everywhere you're just everywhere. Tell me because you have that name actor Chris and I love that's only. You know it's always been a passion of mine to use my abilities to guess that I've been given by our creator. To use those gifts in order to tell the stories and LG BTQ people especially to be teaching people of color. Because we have to force those stories to be told nobody was asking for those stories we have to demand that they be told and I'm proud to have been on the forefront of that by. You know when you're not on television it's not just figure that there's a boy. It that there it you are invisible people have chosen not since he did not just to hear your stories and tell them. We have stories to our stories are important to and there are LG BTQ people and people of color out there. Really needs to themselves and understand that they are valued just as much as everybody else accident and Stephen post is what I consider one of the most important shows on television right now. But it wasn't an overnight success was. It was knots. It's at the very long time to get this show made and to get a green lit. You know I think most folks in Hollywood have a resistance to telling stories about goes to BTQ community and especially to be secure people who happen to also be. Black or Latin acts. We're not seeing those story are still there it's risky. And that's what I was told and it wasn't until I met Ryan Murphy who is a destruct there and someone who really truly just wants to. Elevate our community that it finally saw that their life. Absolutely it would do nothing else I want you remember why we call it right this is community that was seen from the B word they love. So the word pride was chosen on purpose to uplift and empower us as a today I want you ought to take that word. And live in it and own it. You deserve that. Oh yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.