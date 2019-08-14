Lightning illuminates clouds as storm approaches in Missouri

More
Severe storms approached St. Charles County following flash flooding earlier in the day.
0:52 | 08/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning illuminates clouds as storm approaches in Missouri
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"Severe storms approached St. Charles County following flash flooding earlier in the day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64966794","title":"Lightning illuminates clouds as storm approaches in Missouri","url":"/US/video/lightning-illuminates-clouds-storm-approaches-missouri-64966794"}