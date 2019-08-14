-
Now Playing: Lightning strike, baby owl, Franz Kafka manuscripts: World in Photos, Aug. 7, 2019
-
Now Playing: Lightning forks across Saskatchewan sky
-
Now Playing: Family wants independent probe in police shooting of black teen
-
Now Playing: Toy guns pulled from Florida store shelf for looking 'too real'
-
Now Playing: Suspect lures women through dating app
-
Now Playing: Newark water crisis to get governor's attention
-
Now Playing: Lightning illuminates clouds as storm approaches in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Lawsuits expected for alleged child sexual abuse
-
Now Playing: Mom shares message after accidentally locking toddler in car
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
-
Now Playing: Woman hospitalized after alligator attack in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars indicted for tax evasion
-
Now Playing: Police ask for public's help to find repeat wedding crasher
-
Now Playing: Facebook admits to listening to user conversations
-
Now Playing: New video, photos released in Dayton mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Guards did not make required checks on Epstein: Report
-
Now Playing: High winds overturn 20 semitrailers in Kansas
-
Now Playing: Teen threatened to shoot federal agents
-
Now Playing: 'Wedding crasher' on the loose in Texas
-
Now Playing: Storms hit Southeast as heat wave begins in West