Transcript for Lightning strike kills 2 in Pennsylvania

At the corner just confirm a man and a woman were killed here by lightning and this is exactly where it happened officials say it was right here. Around the lake at mammoth park in fact. On the island and sky for over the scene shows. The coroner as well as. Police officers still on the scene trying to determine. Exactly what happened we do have some ground videos while we had a photographer here on the scene shortly after the 911 call came in he captured these images. Of the lake officials and the tree near where the lightning strike took place and we had a chance to talk with the director of public works just a short time ago and this is what. Very unfortunate tragic accident at mammoth par. At 359 this afternoon we received a phone call rather lightning strike and two individuals were struck by lightning killed on the C. Mammoth par cared not pleasant township doesn't remain closed and police and the coroner remain here on the scene trying to determine exactly what happened. In Westmoreland county arson slippery Annie Pittsburgh action is full.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.