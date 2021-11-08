Lightning strikes Empire State Building

More
Lightning dances dramatically over the Manhattan skyline during a thunderstorm before striking the Empire State Building.
0:28 | 08/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lightning strikes Empire State Building

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"Lightning dances dramatically over the Manhattan skyline during a thunderstorm before striking the Empire State Building.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79411384","title":"Lightning strikes Empire State Building","url":"/US/video/lightning-strikes-empire-state-building-79411384"}