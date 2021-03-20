Transcript for Lindsey Boylan calls for Cuomo’s impeachment at rally

My name is Lindsay Boylan and I'm candidate for Manhattan Borough president. If you aren't tiny in the last month he's no I'm much more than a story you've heard in the news all women are. I'm here today because meager deserves a progressive government that won't fight for working people. In December I spoke truth to power on harassment and bullying I face working for Governor Cuomo. And when the governor should have focused on leading this pandemic. He was instead focused on covering the deaths of 151000. New Yorkers and smearing heat and my reputation. Sharing my story and six women have come full hour with there experience. Bully. Her brown asked sell it by the governor of New York. The governor lied about his abusive power as he's doing right now and daily. It betrayal of the public's trust. US does not confine itself to one person or one area. Someone who abuses their power doesn't just do it to one woman or one community. They do on some level she every purse and every community. I believe Paul Hartley and progressive values I believe in accountability not punishment. When we don't hold our leaders accountable we allowed them to continue their abuse and in cutie. The only way we can hold this governor accountable is to impeach him. Act swiftly. New Yorkers deserve at prince parents and honest impeachment process. She have investigation led by people with ties to Governor Cuomo. I continue to speak truth to power and I know you will see you everyone here will we all will. We fight for excluded workers for those facing eviction and struggling to make ends meet. For working people and police threw out New York we will never stop fighting. Speaker hasty. Do the right thing do. Your job. Our rates the trans parent impeachment process and deliver a just budget for New Yorkers. My Lindsey Boylan I will never stop fighting for working people island never hesitate to speak truth to power. We never get in and we never give up.

