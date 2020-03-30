Transcript for Live meditation with Deepak Chopra

Well, these days, so many of us find ourselves filled with constant stress and anxiety during this crisis. So experts around the world are joining forces to make the public aware of the benefits of meditation and yoga. Not only are one's mental health but our immune systems as well. Joining us via Skype is legendary meditation expert thank you for joining us today. I want to start talking about the live meditation event you led yesterday, with participants from around the world, thousands of people all meditating together. So, tell me what that was like. It was wonderful. Actually at one point, we had 1 million people. Wow. And the site broke down so I had to go on social media to continue it. But it was a great feeling of relaxation. And deep reflective thinking about how we can actually use this adversity to improve our well-being. We're talking about physical hygiene, but we're not talking about mental hygiene. That's true. You can see the need if you had 1 million plus people joining you. You along with the top scientists are saying there are strong benefits to meditation and yoga as it pertains to covid-19 and our immune systems. Talk about what those benefits are. Okay, so when you breathe deeply, or even slowly, if you take a deep breath and you consciously breathe deeply and you're aware of that, or when you practice any form of meditation, what happens is inflammatory markers called cycle signs, they go down. When people are depressed their sympathetic system is in overview. They secret cortisol the adrenaline, and on the other hand, you stimulate the parasympathetic system which causes deep relaxation, brings down inflammatory markers and actually activates the genes in your body that are responsible for self-regulation or healing. And, so, we need your practice and these practices more than ever right now. You are offering, I love this, a free 21-day meditation co-hosted by Oprah. Tell us about it. And how viewers can get to it. So viewers can get to it by going to chopracentermeditation.com. It's a 21-day experience every day, half an hour, online. Oprah and I have created this. It's called "Finding hope in uncertain times." And it's about how you can, with a daily practice, not only feel calmer, but actually have access to your own insight, intuition and correct choicemaking in this time of crisis. Well, I will be checking it out for sure. I actually already feel calmer just listening to you talk about what I'm going to be doing when I get home. Deepak Chopra, thank you so much for joining, we appreciate it. Thank you very much. Thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.