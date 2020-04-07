Now Playing: Brother helps sister with Leigh's disease nail slam dunk

Now Playing: Pete Frates, ALS activist, passes away at 34

Now Playing: What you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19

Now Playing: 53,000 new coronavirus cases in 1 day

Now Playing: Simple stretches to relieve tension in your body

Now Playing: US coronavirus infections surge amid new warnings, closures

Now Playing: To wear a mask or not to wear a mask

Now Playing: What it's like to be a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: NBA all-star advocates for mental health awareness

Now Playing: Miami-Dade County is seeing record number of new coronavirus cases

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: July 2, 2020

Now Playing: New record: 50,000-plus coronavirus cases in 1 day

Now Playing: New study shows effectiveness of different face masks

Now Playing: Trump said he hopes COVID-19 will ‘sort of just disappear’

Now Playing: Pfizer announces promising results from early COVID-19 vaccine trials

Now Playing: At least 20 states now pausing or rolling back reopening as COVID-19 cases rise

Now Playing: Skin care tips to combat “maskne” amid the pandemic