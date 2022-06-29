Loan forgiveness ‘the right thing to do’: Education secretary on relief plan

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos spoke with Education Secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona about President Joe Biden’s student debt plan, saying “we want to make sure higher education is accessible.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live