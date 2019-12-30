Lone survivor of Louisiana plane crash in critical condition

Wade Berzas, the sole survivor of a small plane crash in Lafayette on Saturday morning, is said to be in critical condition, according to the hospital treating him.
1:09 | 12/30/19

