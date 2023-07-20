Long Island shark bite survivor describes attack: 'I was in a trap'

A Brooklyn woman said she was able to release a shark's mouth from her leg while she was swimming on the Fourth of July off a Long Island beach.

July 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live