Transcript for Lori Loughlin makes bail in college admissions scandal

Back here in this country return now to the college bribery scandal and several new development actress Laurie Rockland is now free on bond after straining tour authorities. And her daughter is making news once again as we learn more about how investigators accidentally stumbled upon this massive scheme. Warlock Glenn is back home released on one million dollar bond after a brief court appearance for for alleged role in the college bribery scheme the actors who played a role model on full house alleged. Lee shelled out 500000. Dollars to consultant Rick singer along with her fashion designer husband to get their daughters Indy USC. DMZ reports her daughter Olivia was on the USC trustees' yacht when the scandal broke. Olivia is currently a freshman the college Charles ABC news they are now conducting a case by case review for current students involved in the allegations. Walker Lindh was arrested today after dozens of wealthy parents were taken into custody including Felicity Huffman was arrested by agents with guns drawn and then propped. The star of Desperate Housewives allegedly paid 151000 dollars to consultant singer. To bribe a proctor who would secretly changed her daughter's test answers colleges and companies are distancing themselves from employees accused of either paying bribes or taking them. On Wednesday the University of Texas fired its men's tennis coach. A major Silicon Valley hedge fund replace its leader saying with an international law firm based in New York. Prosecutors say this means mastermind worked with dozens of parents to game the system time. Any news Rick singer and founder of the key. A video obtained by TMC shows singer in twining ten pitching himself as a start his own reality show centered around the stresses of college admissions. Mom and dad go to a dinner party. They hear about every kid who's doing getting in this school going to this summer program do we miss doing that Sunday morning by phone rings off the hook why. Couple more after witness after all this chaos. The payoff for me is knowing that these kids found the right place to go to school and I feel great about themselves. While the show never sold people did buy in to singers idea. Officials say singer allegedly faked athletic credentials photo shopped pictures and fakes scores on college entrance exams while pocketing millions of dollars from wealthy parents. Overnight ABC news learned the FBI stumbled upon the scam by accident. After receiving a tip related to a fraud investigation. Surrounding a 400000. Dollar payment allegedly made to the women's soccer coach at Yale. Also facing charges in the case mark riddle the Harvard alarm admits to taking part in the scheme. By taking college admission tests for students he was just a really Smart got. Here is just aren't enough you get into your perfect score on demand riddle apologized in a statement saying. I understand how my actions contributed to a loss of trust in the college admissions process and USC's campus students say they feel cheated. I feel put people like us who actually save hard. Dave day and night dude just come here and thus they hope this helps. And I believe the arrests have exposed a wider problem with college admission systems one expert calls it the tip of the iceberg.

