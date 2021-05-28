Transcript for Lori Vallow’s attorneys say she’s unfit to stand trial

This morning the legal team representing the so called doomsday mom Laurie of -- are raising concerns about her mental competency. Lori and her husband are charged with killing her two children. Now her attorney say she's unfit to stand trial Marcus Moore has that story. This Dave bell is present here so Laurie fellow this week for the first time in months. Appearing before judge feel zoom in on first degree murder charges in the deaths of her two kids JJ entirely in this morning Gortari arguing the woman seen in that seed is unfit to stand trial. The documents filed by her attorney stating quote. The completed assessment determined that at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed. And recommends restorative treatment. Prosecutors objecting to that evaluation the judge halting proceedings for now but has yet to make a final determinations are whether proceedings will continue. So the agony persist for JJ entirely his grandparents who been desperate for answers of reporting the missing nearly two years ago who was telling east Idaho news. How they fell following the grand jury indictments. Cycling world just like oh god SI. Found that it was a hard day for us very hard day. Now new legal trouble may be brewing prove aloe. Prosecutors a miracle but county Arizona now deciding whether Lori should face first degree murder charges related to the death of her former husband Charles fallow. Before her children were reported missing. He was killed by lorries now deceased brother Alex Cox in what was originally ruled self defense and in a separate case. Prosecutors have since named Alex Cox a co conspirator in the death of Tammy de bell. The former wife a voice husband Chad who died a few months after Charles fallow. In the indictment authorities accused a couple of justifying the alleged murders because of their spiritual beliefs. Ever since she's been involved. In this doom state. Call. That is not the same Laurie that we knew for thirteen years. And markets joins me live now for more on the is a markets has is one of those stories that just it's just twist after twist after twist so. Battle isn't bellows attorney now filed these documents saying that she's not mentally competent. To proceed and is recommending restorative treatment instead prosecutors are objecting to that so what happens next. Well oh Diane Wood we know better according to that border that. Battle will undergo some type of restored of treatment exactly what that is we don't know and sold the proceedings are on hold as they relate to bellow and at some point there will be a hearing we don't know what day. Well what time it won't happen but the judge will be a part of the discussion to determine whether. Val will indeed stand trial so all of the but the timeline at this point Diana still up in the air. And as a winner in your piece Laurie could also potentially face first degree murder charges related to the death. A for former husband Charles Belo who was killed by her brother. Before the children were reported missing what's the latest on that part of this case. So that's happening in Maricopa County Arizona and at this point there are considering the charges she has not been officially. Charged in connection with that murder. This is another case another part of this story Diane where the timing. Did there's still a big question mark a in terms of what what happened with that what we do know that there has been a recommendation. Before charges but that has not been made official at this point. And Chad day bell Lawrie whose husband is also facing charges not only for the death. Of lorries to children but also for the death of his previous wife so. How old these new developments with Laurie affect his trial. So it is it's all at this point it seems like it is connected in some way and these are these investigations. Are certainly leaped but in terms of how what's going to take impact. The charges he's facing it in that case that remains to be seen but we we know that they are facing charges the Tammy. Dave bell. Her original death was considered natural causes and now he is facing. Her husband the former husband is now facing charges in connection with her death so. The so many layers Diane to this story a lot of moving parts. And Lou will of course be very interesting to see how it all plays out but the big question now this morning. Is whether more of aloe oh. When and if she will stand trial. In the coming weeks and months we'll be keeping and I and that Marcus Moore thank you.

