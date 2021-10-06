Transcript for Los Angeles County's peacock problem

It sounds like babies being tortured. And end with a close up microphone it's very. A shocking. It's a peacock problems in Pasadena there's no way you can sleep through it. And it's extremely. Distracting somewhere between fifty to 100 peacocks and their mating calls live in this Chapman woods' neighborhood. He talks have lived in the area for more than 100 years and were originally brought the community I've ended up in the 1920s. And now the colorful birds and become a nuisance to neighbors. There's too many him. And they they leave immense. And I watched them simpler like art hasn't gotten his but I watched them thinking that's people's cars and so they create half a in their midst but they aren't beautiful. Some neighbors have taken to feeding the birds. Something eight wildlife specialist says makes that he fouled dependent on the food source please. You anymore allow us to who removed BE. B amounts. Is recommended by at a city managers. And oh lead in the future and something. That are residents to enjoy it not be Noory. LA county supervisor Kathryn Barger drafted a motion that would create an ordinance that quote prohibits the feeding of wildlife because it disrupts an animal's normal behavior patterns. The cities of Arcadia in Pasadena prohibit the feeding of one neighbor who's lived in the community for 21 years says the peacocks report in the area and deserves to stay there. I spend a lot of money just buying feet toward fame. And I don't mind it. The plan for now is that animal control both humanely capture the peacocks. And then relocate them to farms in San Diego or Bakersfield we have very large cages that are made of chain link so it's. Not abrasive to their feathers we really care that they are moved in one piece and there the least amount of stress possible. And they go to for your own Alex Cheney ABC seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.