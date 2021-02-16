Transcript for Los Angeles elementary schools set to reopen as COVID-19 cases drop

I really tired of waiting I know it's possible. Please please please open schools. A caravan through the streets of downtown Los Angeles honking horns and waving signs. Demanding that students returned to the classroom. I really miss just seeing my friends and being with my teachers because it's easier than my school really care about us. If these parents educators and doctors say by staying at home students are suffering high rates of mental health issues. And it's harming their educational and social development. Isolated. Instead soon. Crowd led to depression anxiety and in some cases even thought. The group says data and research indicates that schools are the safest place for kids. The CDC guidelines say in person schooling can resume safely with masks and other protocols and the vaccination of teachers is not necessary. At today's rally they say labor negotiations between the public schools and their unions are slowing the process of reopening all schools. People whose fear instead of urging resilience. They've played politics started studying the science that teachers' union however once every want to be vaccinated before school Israel. And. And our. Other eight hour that I live in the earlier. Why. Theme for all. Aired. School. Making schools a priority also means vaccinations for all who work in schools. California's providing vaccinations for campus livery drivers. But not school bus drivers and teachers. How does that make sense. Governor Newsom and the state legislature trying to work out a reopening plan the governor has said that it vaccines for every one at a school is a requirement. That schools might not reopen this academic year. Reporting from Sherman Oaks on proscribed ABC seven Eyewitness News.

