Transcript for Los Angeles teachers unite on day 3 of strike

Let's transition to another story out of California a massive teacher strike under way. And the nation's second biggest school district. Teachers are out on the streets they are protesting meanwhile the district is there is somewhat paralyzed as this continues. Teachers parents kids all trying to figure out where everything goes from here so let's go live on the ground to our remain approved who is there in studio city. Talking to people who are on the picket lines reveal what's happening on the ground right now. In morning when I'm here carpenter avenue charter school in studios theme. In C and they're picketing this morning and this group is prepared have. Not boombox and can't blasting music and doughnuts they have coffee and he can be it's not just teacher is there are. Students there are parents. This is the third day of the strike and they're doing it all across the district at different schools in the morning showing their support in the evening. And they're shutting down the music actually write them. So wrote I don't think that'll kill this group supplies. Let. Find someone to talk to get as much parent teacher is. I you guys parents and teachers the teachers. Can you tell me that about day three what's the mood here today. Substitute. The and I was at his home I. Confound me your little school but this is like and you let them march on Monday. Yes yes I was really happening now and what do you think is in more impact pulled a picketing at the schools are the big rallies. I'm used to they are now it's different advisors has driven down there exists an area I have three innings and wire you hear what you guys demanding. Class sizes less testing. You know clothes hangers librarians. Counselors counselors. No reason last ten years. Or. Matters. Think you guys. Let's keep going so they turned to the music sound as you can see it is picked right back up. Everyone is still screaming and chanting. It feels he can talk to them while we're here. Hi guys parents and teachers. TJ it's teetering near L a parent and a teacher. Here is double picked up how are you are you guys willing to strike Fuller. Providing public education students and we need class a smaller class sizes when he last test staying. And we just seen a better working environment for our students. And how what's the mood today day three how long do you think this'll go on for I think we're all united and we're hoping that they'll get back to the bargaining table today that's our hope. We want to be back our classes we miss teaching so much I wanna be with my students I don't want to be on picket lines but I want what's best for our future so we're here. Now we're getting that a lot that. They obviously don't want to be here they want to be in their class and it's cold it's raining this is the third day where they've been braving the cold and the rain. And again that picketing at school there's been a rallies Monday isn't used Monday and Tuesday. Monday had tens of thousands of supporters not just teachers but parents. Students. Yesterday at a huge rally there's another rally I think Friday or Monday. So again this is happening at a local level and then he's huge rallies that are getting national attention and it's important to get that national attention to hopefully put more pressure and get the funding. That they need. We actually yesterday that a woman who is a teacher nineteen years she striking her husband's using unique situation her husband works for homeland security and he's furloughed because of the government shutdown. So neither of them are getting paychecks don't get them back pay but she won't. Now we talked little about how they're dealing with those high and his what help they're getting and how long they're willing to strike so it take a lesson. Fitness wouldn't want to spend. But given their swim daily. We can be friends. They're saying it could be a long haul. The one in 89 was nine days but. You know the rumors that he while silently while his week two weeks we want an extra class side and it's. 24 now that often like Gary 26. Elliott I just talked about Kate good on the second grade teacher talked about when we sent it. And you just can't get the boys and girls but they need between sixty days. I CNN that it. It could take awhile but they do just want to get back to their classrooms so hopefully there will be a resolution Santa. And the strikingly well pay Odyssey. They wrote me and I wanted to ask you we've heard some of the issues there obviously class sizes a big part of it I live in Los Angeles made those schools are just bursting at the seams teacher pay. But what does it go from here word of the negotiations stand right now and what is the next step in all of this. Well they had to resume negotiations yet so they're hoping to get back to negotiating and and figuring out how they can find not just higher pay. My classes but also essential that. A lot of these schools don't have nurses full time or counselors full time so it is a long. It's a list of things that they want and in this was a last resort for teachers they did not want to be out here they did not want to strike. So hopefully this will actually lead to the changes they been fighting for for a long time. Certainly a massive school district hundreds of thousands of us students impacted as well. From you know quote bromide a pogo for us in Los Angeles thank you we do appreciate it.

