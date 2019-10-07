Transcript for Louisiana governor gives update on storm system heading towards the state

As you know. The national weather center. Believes that there is a 90% chance of development. In the next 48 hours that they. Low pressure related storm system. In the north Asian. Gulf of Mexico. Already there's flash flooding and tornado warnings in the New Orleans area what I want to impress on everyone is that even though it president we're talking about a storm system that is unnamed. You only have to go back to 2016. To remember. Exactly how dangerous. Catastrophic and named storms can be and so we all need to take this. Very very seriously ten to fifteen inches of rain over a 24 hour period. That we'll start sometime Friday and all likelihood and go through Saturday. So that is a short time period. Puts for such intense rain. Obviously we're not sure yet of the exact track of the storm. Or the strength. Of the potential tropical system once it makes landfall at this time it appears as can be very slow moving storm. Possibly as flows through the fop miles per hour. Which means that there could be significant problems with some. Rain dance in levels seen in all likelihood that it that the storms stationery and it just keep dumping. About Raines and in and certain areas and also means that we could have heavy rain not just over the weekend but into. Next week.

