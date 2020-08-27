Transcript for Louisiana first responder in the eye of the storm

And joining us now Borger our parish in Louisiana sheriff there marked her for is on the phone for a sheriff thank you for joining us. Are new this morning does tell me a little bit about what your seeing in your area and what you sour overnight. So. Week we'd call all our storm similar garrido. With. A little stronger Williams. Were were thinking around between a 10915. Net that goes. We've wearied me are just about yeah now. We're expect an hour with corporate enough beer in the next few minutes. We're we're. I know you and your team have been hunkered down. But it sounds like you guys are ready to go. As soon as you can when do you think that will be. Were expected in this segment globe wins he hit forty miles an hour orally or war are pretty bold billboard Crimean. That more markers. Forty miles an hour we feel anything greater than that it puts our our responders that they're too much of a danger. To operate safely got a quarter were waiting owned that forty mile an hour or less. Do you have any sentence of how much damage was caused by this storm are wedded there are people in your parish who need help right now. There are more people and the payers there have called in and we're we're Broward ring. Those calls and it's definitely Kenya doubt we've there they are route 41 per us. To get those people that are having the emergency. Luckily. We have not received any reports. Injury or death. It bull market actually it. How difficult is it when you get those calls and you just can't respond. It's extremely frustrating because that's what we do you know we're we're we are. Emergency responders and it breaks that the kind of sit still on white. It's extremely frustrating. So is there any sense an ace of forty mile per hour winds are you getting any sense from from other authorities how long that might be before you can start to get a sense of who's out there and what they need. Well were open in the nick. We're open. By Ridley Scott can o'clock will be it but it virtual war weakened our role in our vehicle output. All right Sheryl Crow wishing you and your team good luck we appreciate your time this morning glad to hear you and your deputies are safe. Thank you are thank you share.

