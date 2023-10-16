How to ask a loved one if they are thinking about suicide

Dr. Katie Hurley at The Jed Foundation says knowing how to discuss and respond to the topic of suicide could help save lives. ABC News' Morgan Norwood reports on how to ask a loved one about suicide.

October 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live