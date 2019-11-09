Lyft announces policy changes after lawsuit

Lyft has announced changes in its safety policies following a lawsuit filed by 14 woman alleging that the company did not do enough to protect them from sexual assault.
Lyft announces policy changes after lawsuit
The writing on service lift is making several changes to improve rider and driver safety after allegations of sexual assault all drivers who were required to take a course given by a national sexual violence. Prevention organization also the left apple recognize unexplained delays in trips and asked the drivers and passengers need help. But an option to get that help.

