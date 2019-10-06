Transcript for Lyft driver arrested with 17 license suspensions

Suffolk county police arrested a lift driver for driving with seventeen. License suspensions officer pulled over. 57 year old lease cross and your Cold Spring Harbor station last night and suspicion. On suspicion that is of drunk driving. Police say he wasn't drunk but when officers checked his license ran it they found he had more than a dozen suspensions. New this morning Nassau county police arrested a man accused of driving drunk with a three year old child in his car. Officers arrested 46 year old Segundo at ten a Kalla. After he rear ended allegedly a car last night in Belmont police charged him with DW I and child endangering know what no one was injured in this. They say though he is not the father of the three year old passenger police returned the child to his or her parents.

