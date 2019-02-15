Lyft driver rescues toddler found alone in the rain

Del Hedrick, a Lyft driver and father of two, jumped into action and scooped up the toddler from the Santa Rosa, California, apartment complex parking lot.
1:36 | 02/15/19

