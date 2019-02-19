Lyft passenger's high-speed ride caught on tape

More
A man in North Carolina says his driver, who faces charges of speeding and reckless driving, was going more than 120 mph.
0:25 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lyft passenger's high-speed ride caught on tape

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61166128,"title":"Lyft passenger's high-speed ride caught on tape","duration":"0:25","description":"A man in North Carolina says his driver, who faces charges of speeding and reckless driving, was going more than 120 mph.","url":"/US/video/lyft-passengers-high-speed-ride-caught-tape-61166128","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.