Transcript for Major flooding South, Northeast gets cold blast

I'm now for a look at your Tuesday whether. New video shows cars submerged in eastern Kentucky and the region could see more wet weather today. They've received nearly six inches of rain one official called it one of the biggest flash floods the state has ever seen. The other big stories of the Arctic air hitting the northeast with winds up to fifteen miles per hour wind chills and knew what will drop below zero but temperatures rebound tomorrow. Checking today's highs it will feel like spring in the middle of the country forty near the Great Lakes 84 and Miami said he nine Phoenix. 58 Albuquerque.

