Transcript for Major storm moving from West with heavy snow

Time now for a look at your weather for this Monday morning. I'm major storm is now moving through the Rockies bringing heavy snow strong winds and falling temperatures. Is already snowing in Salt Lake City the snow is expected to start in Denver just after the morning rush. But as much as six and should inches may fall but the mile high city is only going to reach 29 degrees today the same as Minneapolis Seattle's high will be 42. She stands there Kansas City dancing in the streets foresee a high 54 Chicago reach forty. Dallas Miami 74 when New Orleans not far below.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.