Major takeaways following the conclusion of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Trial attorney CK Hoeffler discusses Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on all counts after four days of jury deliberations, and what the consequences of the verdict could be going forward.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live