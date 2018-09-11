Transcript for 'We all try to make sense of the senseless': Police search for motive in CA shooting

The Ventura county sheriff calls every officer who ran into the borderline bar and grill a hero sheriff Jeff dean and falling Sargent Ron he lets work close. Friends he said. There is no doubt that he list saved lives by rushing into the bar and engaging the gunman. And he talked ABC's David union group David Muir about the 54 year old deputy. What can you tell us about some things. Twin nine year veteran of the sheriff's office. Father. A husband. Really really cared about his people train them really hard so they would always be saved. I don't want a relationship with his wife sadly talk you're right before he went into that. Brandon danger he respondents say he was on the phone talking your like he does several times a night and is at eleven and I gotta go I got a call. And jumped in with a higher patrol officer went through their front door today and read that you're supposed to retire tomorrow amendment. And is it possible just to wrap your head around what you witnessed today on this. It's. It's difficult because. I am and in this for 41 areas and you don't leave things unfinished. I think we we try to look at the core and try to understand what happened and see if there's a way that we can stop it. We all try to make. Sense of the senseless. That's a tough part rate they're trying to make sense of the senseless and the sheriff said that in the active shooter drills that so many young people have gone through taught them how. To run quickly and saved the lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.