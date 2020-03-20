Makeshift hospitals, testing sites pop up across the country

More
President Trump and Vice President Pence assured government officials that critical supplies, such as masks, will now be made readily available.
3:29 | 03/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Makeshift hospitals, testing sites pop up across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:29","description":"President Trump and Vice President Pence assured government officials that critical supplies, such as masks, will now be made readily available.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69700356","title":"Makeshift hospitals, testing sites pop up across the country","url":"/US/video/makeshift-hospitals-testing-sites-pop-country-69700356"}